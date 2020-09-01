Nine Heritage Malta attractions have received the 2020 Travellers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor.

Ta' Kola windmill. Photo: Heritage Malta

The sites include the megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim and Ġgantija, the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, St Paul’s Catacombs, Fort St Angelo and Fort St Elmo (including the National War Museum), the National Museum of Archaeology, the Palace Armoury and Ta’ Kola Windmill in Gozo.

These awards form part of the ongoing effort of Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, to support the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners of the Travellers' Choice Awards consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10% of the sites on Tripadvisor.

“When considering how tough this year has been to our industry, such news encourages us to strive harder in order to ensure the best service to our visitors. We’re passionate about our cultural heritage and these awards reflect our aim to excel in what we do,” Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit said.

Ggantija. Photo: Heritage Malta