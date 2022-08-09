Gżira United’s run in the UEFA Europa Conference League came to a disappointing end after succumbing to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Wolfsberger AC.

Buoyed by their 0-0 draw on Austrian soil, Gżira were determined to write another chapter in their club’s history.

However, Wolfsberger spoiled the party with a high-intense game and two first-half goals that practically sealed the deal for them.

Gżira’s task became even more difficult with Zach Scerri and Jefferson sent off in the second half as the Maltese side had to play with nine players for the remaining 25 minutes of the match.

Wolfsberger AC will now face the winner between Molde of Norway and Kisvard of Hungary, with the Norwegian side favourites after claiming the first leg 3-0.

Coach Abdilla was forced to leave Maxuell on the bench as the Brazilian was not deemed fit to start the game, with Toni Kolega returning to the starting formation.

