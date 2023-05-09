Ten men landed in hot water after escaping from the Ħal Far Detention Centre on Sunday.

The group, all Bangladeshis aged between 20 and 37, were escorted to court all wearing navy and maroon tracksuits, filling up two rows of seating in the courtroom.

Few details emerged about the incident which took place at around 10.45am while the group were apparently engaged in a game of football.

However, their bid for freedom was short-lived as they were soon rounded up and taken into police custody.

All were jointly charged with the less serious charge of escaping from the detention centre and failing to obey the legitimate orders of a security officer.

Assisted by two interpreters and a legal aid lawyer, nine of the accused raised their hands when asked whether any of them were admitting to the criminal wrongdoing.

“We are asking you to forgive us. We are really sorry,” cried the youths, addressing the presiding magistrate.

The eldest of the group, a former firefighter, was the odd one out, insisting that he “intentionally did nothing wrong” and thus registering a not-guilty plea.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage.

When making submissions on punishment in respect of those who had registered an admission, prosecuting Inspector Doriette Cuschieri highlighted their early guilty plea and suggested the minimum punishment of six months effective imprisonment.

Legal aid lawyer Sue Mercieca further pointed out that the accused had cooperated fully with the detention officers who had rounded them up outside the Ħal Far centre.

After hearing those submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien, deferred the case for judgment in respect of the nine youths and remanded all 10 in custody.

Proceedings in respect of the 10th man will continue separately after the case is assigned to another magistrate by the Court Registrar, in terms of court procedures.