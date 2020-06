A nine-month old baby was grievously injured on Sunday in an accident in Luqa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Avjazzjoni at 10.30am.

The boy was in a Range Rover that was being driven by a 31-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay. The driver crashed after losing control of the vehicle.

The baby was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.