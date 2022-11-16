A man who admitted to a string of muggings over three days was jailed for nine years and eight months, with the court observing that he never showed an ounce of remorse.

Daniele Aquilina, 30, had just been granted bail in September 2020 when, two days later, he held up an elderly couple on Abate Rigord Street, Ta' Xbiex, at around 11.30pm.

He made off with the cash, leaving the 64-year-old woman slightly injured.

Barely four hours later, he held up a man at knifepoint on Tower Road, Sliema, again robbing his victim of cash.

The following day, at around 10pm, the accused robbed another couple at knifepoint inside the parking area of a Paceville hotel.

Soon after, the man tried to mug another man along Spinola Road, St Julian’s, but failed.

Then shortly after midnight on October 3, the accused again made off with cash after holding a man at knifepoint at the same hotel parking area in St Julian’s.

The suspect was eventually charged with aggravated thefts, holding his victims against their will, carrying a knife without a police licence, breaching two bail decrees as well as relapsing.

Aquilina originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea at a very late stage of the proceedings, just before final submissions.

When delivering judgment, the court took note of that late admission to the “most serious and numerous” crimes.

The court also observed that the accused had a voluminous and colourful criminal record. He was a recidivist who, in spite of having been granted several chances and even after serving time behind bars, persisted in his ways.

The man viewed others simply as “prey” - objects to be made use of for his own gains, remarked the court.

Moreover, the court could not help but observe that the accused had never shown the least remorse nor had he tried to apologise.

When all was considered the court condemned him to a jail term of nine years and eight months, ordering the confiscation of his bail bonds amounting to €16,200.

He was also to cover court expert expenses of €440.54.

Finally, the court issued a restraining order and a three-year treatment order in respect of the accused.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.