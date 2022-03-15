A 55-year-old man has been jailed for nine years after he admitted to exposing the seven-year-old daughter of his cousin to pornographic material and participating in sexual activities with the child three years ago.

The man, whose name cannot be published by court order to protect the young girl, admitted to defiling the girl, violent indecent assault and the possession and circulation of pornographic material in his Valletta home on and before May 2019.

He committed the crimes when the girl, who is now 10, was entrusted in his care at his home.

Police inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit ordered that the man’s name be listed on the sex offenders' register.