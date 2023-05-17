Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Malta is celebrating nine years since its office was set up. Since then, it has helped to restore hope and rebuild the lives of Christians who have lost everything to war, poverty and persecution; has been the hope and lifeline of Christian families and communities in the face of emergencies; and has ensured that children do not go to bed hungry.

It has also safeguarded and rescued Christian girls from forced conversion and marriage, kidnapping and abuse; and has supported Maltese and Gozitan missionaries in their challenging work in underdeveloped countries.

The Malta-registered voluntary organisation (VO/2777) of the 75-year-old international pontifical foundation, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), was set up on May 13, 2014 when it joined the efforts of the 23 other national offices of this foundation to fund over 5,000 projects in more than 140 countries yearly.

More recent and ongoing projects include emergency aid for Ukraine by providing food, shelter and essential needs for displaced people both inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries as well as working with ACN’s long-established partners in Syria to provide emergency support for victims of the recent earthquake with food, fresh water, blankets, medicine, basic items and shelter.

We look to the future with renewed zeal and commitment

The influx of refugees into Lebanon coupled with the current worsening economic crisis in that country have plunged 70 per cent of Lebanese into real poverty. ACN is working with Church partners on the ground to help those in most need by providing food parcels, medicine, fuel, rent and keeping Catholic schools open through the provision of school supplies, hot meals for children and emergency financial assistance for teachers because they are not receiving their due salaries.

In addition to projects, ACN (Malta) is a voice for persecuted Christians, telling their stories through its publications, such as the weekly e-newsletter, a weekly radio programme on Radju Marija, a weekly page in Il-Leħen newspaper, besides talks and video presentations in parishes, schools and groups.

Also, ACN’s two major biennial reports – Persecuted and Forgotten and Religious Freedom in the World, together with periodic TV interviews, articles published on Malta’s newspapers, the charity’s website and social media platforms, explain the work being done by the organisation on a daily basis.

The organisation has been able to provide its life-saving mission through benefactors and promoters who empower it to make a positive difference in the lives of poor, vulnerable Christians.

Stephen Axisa, national director for ACN (Malta), said: “We look to the future with renewed zeal and commitment to further our mission and call on people of goodwill in Malta and Gozo to join hands with us in this life-saving work.”

To know more about ACN Malta, how to become a volunteer, promoter or benefactor, send an e-mail to info@acnmalta.org or call on 2148 7818.