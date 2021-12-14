Nine youths were arrested on Monday after they were allegedly caught starting fires in a disused private hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the police said the youths, all males aged between 15 and 20, were caught starting fires in a private healthcare facility in Santa Venera.

Firefighters were called to the now-closed St Philip's Hospital on Monday at around 3.30pm after smoke was seen rising from the building. The fire was quickly put out by Civil Protection Department firefighters.

Smoke rises from the shuttered Santa Venera medical facility on Monday.

Ħamrun district police, assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit, caught the youths in the Santa Venera building. They said the suspects had lit fires in some rooms of the site.

Police said their investigations are ongoing and a magisterial inquiry is being led by Magistrate Monica Vella.