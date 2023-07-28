The Planning Authority has received an application to demolish a former retirement home in Sa Maison and replace it with a nine-storey block of 48 seafront apartments.

An adjacent dilapidated warehouse would also be demolished. Instead, two levels will be excavated underground for parking, one floor will be dedicated to retail establishments and another seven to residential apartments.

Dimitri Sturdza from Heri­tage Holdings Ltd filed the application for the proposed development lies on Triq ix-Xatt, Pietà, corner with Sqaq Borton. The project architect is Michael Anastasi.

An architect’s plan of the proposed nine-storey development.

The proposed building would rise 26 metres above street level, replacing the abandoned retirement home for the elderly that is six storeys high.

Some of the two-storey houses on Sqaq Borton enjoy a Grade 2 level of protection.

Reactions to the proposed development can be sent to the Planning Authority until September 4.

Residents who spoke to Times of Malta said the proposal was excessive for the area and would dwarf the protected houses surrounding it.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has not yet commented on the proposal, although sources said it is studying the plans.

The residents pointed out that the warehouse was built in a traditional style, although it was not included in the list of properties requiring protection when the adjacent three townhouses made it to the list more than two decades ago.

In 2000, the Planning Authority had scheduled a number of townhouses in Pietà that it felt merited protection in view of their architectural value.

Residents said that according to the local plan, the site of the former retirement home is covered by a height limitation of five floors. The site of the warehouse has a height limitation of three floors.

A number of townhouses along the Pietà seafront have been under threat following applications to turn them into apartments and in one case even a 10-storey hotel.

Some of the applications have been rejected by the PA.