FLORIANA 1

Veselji 57

MARSAXLOKK 1

Keqi 12

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, O. El Hasni-5, M. Veselji- 6.5 (70 K. Reid) A. Ciolacu-5, J. Arias-6, E. Juarez-5, O. Spiteri-6 (84 K. Nwoko), L. Trillo-6 (70 Z. Cassar), E. Callegari-5.5, J. Busuttil-5 (84 J. Scicluna), A. Garzia-5.5 (70 A. Magri Overand).

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnajk-7, A. Attard-6 (30 C. Uzeh), K. Keqi-6, E. Vella-5.5, A. Ferraris-6.5, D. Mifsud-5 (67 Wellington), J. Aguilar, O. Carniello, L. Aguirre-6, D. Vukovic-5, A. Fonseca-6 (67 F. Moracci).

Referee: Matthew Degabriele.

Yellow cards: El Hasni, Keqi, Carniello, Aguilar, Fonesca, Juarez.

Red cards: Carniello (M) 59; Aguilar (M) 66.

Missed penalty El Hasni (F) 60.

BOV player of the match: Marko Drobnjak (Marsaxlokk).

Marsaxlokk had both centre backs sent off in the second half but the Southseasiders still battled to a 1-1 draw against Floriana.

Oscar Carniello floored Mattia Veselji in the box and was given his marching orders before Juan Cruz Aguilar picked up a second yellow for a foul in midfield on 66 minutes.

Although having a man more on the pitch, fifth-placed Floriana failed to impose themselves in the second half despite they had the better chances.

Both sides surrendered possession too easily early on and when Marsaxlokk gave their opponents a midfield gift, Mattia Veselji was presented with a great chance on 10 minutes but the striker shot straight at Marko Drobnjak.

That miss proved costly as two minutes later, Marsaxlokk made the breakthrough courtesy of Kristian Keqi.

Click here for full story