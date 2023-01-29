Despite ending the game with nine men, Valletta earned a point in a goalless draw in the clash with rivals Floriana.

Considering that they had to play with ten men for over an hour, the Citizens must be satisfied with the result as this draw leaves them three points behind their rivals. However, Valletta have a game in hand and they play Sirens on Wednesday.

Floriana, on the other hand, were expected to take advantage of the early dismissal of Rowen Muscat but just like it was the case against Birkirkara, they failed to make this count and had to settle for a draw which means they stay seventh in the table.

Gianluca Atzori made one change to the team as Carlo Zammit Lonardelli was preferred to Zachary Cassar. Serbian forward Alen Melunovic, who joined the club earlier this week, was included as a substitute.

On the other hand, Valletta coach Thane Micallef handed Muscat and Federico Falcone a start, including new signing William Jebor as a substitute.

