A 9-0 streak, late in the third quarter, paved the way for Starlites FIJO’s success in the MBA Shield final on Sunday.

This rally helped the Naxxar side to open a 49-36 lead, placing them well in the driving seat since they only then needed six more points to reach the 55-point threshold, voted in favour by the clubs prior to the start of the season, needed to close the game in this competition.

These final points were netted through treys from the game’s top scorer Stephanie Demartino and then Mikela Riolo as the final was decided, amidst the joy of the Starlites’ supporters, in the 32nd minute of normal regulation time.

Starlites led throughout the game after opening an early 8-2 lead after less than three minutes of play.

