A new volume of the scientific journal Xjenza Online was released last month on its website.

In an article by Rebecca-Maria Scerri and Joseph Borg entitled ‘Influence of desalination plant effluent on shore macroinvertebrate assemblages’, the authors report on the results of a study aimed to establish whether effluent from two desalination plants at different locations in Malta has an influence on biological attributes of rocky shore assemblages, and if so, to determine the spatial extent of such influence, and whether the magnitude and extent of effects differs between the two plants.

In an article entitled ‘Exposition of the GRAS method’, Adrian Theuma and Kevin Abela discuss the results of a study aimed at providing a detailed insight on the GRAS method put forward by Junius and Oosterhaven in 2003 and subsequent changes proposed by Lenzen et al in 2007 and Temurshoev et al in 2013. Furthermore, they apply the GRAS algorithm provided by Temurshoev et al on the 2010 Macro SAM for Malta.

In an article entitled ‘Insurance, Risk Management and Youth Soccer Academies: A Maltese Case-Study’ Brandon Saliba, Dominic Cortis and Omar Madhloom analyse the results of an empirical study conducted across all 47 youth soccer academies in Malta to identify the key risks faced by youth soccer and sports training in general, and the causes of legal liability. The authors also conducted interviews with the national sports organisation and an insurance broker who introduced the first and only insurance policy targeted for youth soccer academies in Malta.

The researchers’ findings indicate that injuries, liability risk and inadequate facilities are the key hazards of concern for youth academies. The authors also propose a framework to avoid and minimise the risks identified in the study, including coaches’ continuous professional development and insurance policies that offer the possibility to transfer risk.

Xjenza Online is a peer-reviewed, open access in electronic format international science journal of the Malta Chamber of Scientists, which gathers professionals, academics, teachers, and students involved in science and acts as a hub for the discussion and exchange of innovative ideas.

The journal, first published in 1996, features research articles, original research reports, reviews, short communications, and scientific commentaries in all applied and theoretical aspect of science. Its current editor-in-chief is Cristiana Sebu.

