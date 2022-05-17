An exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Ninu Cremona is being held at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

Cremona was one of the pillars of the Maltese language. A poet, playwright and folklorist, he established scientific rules for the Maltese grammar.

A book about Ninu Cremona, by Joe Camilleri, was also launched recently.

The exhibition, organised by the National and Regional Festivities Committee, was inaugurated by the director of the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Heritage Directorate, John Xuereb, on behalf of the Gozo Minister.

Mgr Dr Joseph Vella Gauci, committee president, delivered an address, while wreathes were laid at the foot of the monument of Ninu Cremona, temporarily located near the exhibition venue.

The exhibition is open daily between 8am and 2.30pm and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9am and noon. It remains open until May 29.