Branko Nisevic is back in football management in Malta as the Serbian was appointed as the new sporting director at Premier League leaders Sliema Wanderers.

“Branko Nisevic has been appointed as Sporting Director at Sliema Wanderers,” the Premier League club said.

“Branko is another top-notch acquistion made by our President Mr Jeffrey Farrugia, and will be certainly adding a lot of experience and quality to our coaching staff.”

