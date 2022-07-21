Ħamrun Spartans are bracing themselves for another tough test in the UEFA Conference League when they face Velez Mostar, of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the second qualifying round, first leg tie on Thursday (kick-off: 8.30pm).

The Spartans head into this match high in confidence after last week’s extraordinary 4-1 win over Armenian side Alashkert at the Centenary Stadium.

However, the 2021 Malta champions are aware that they face a much tougher test in the form of Velez Mostar, winners of the Bosnia Cup last season and coach Branko Nisevic is urging his players to approach the match with added caution.

“We are expecting a far tougher tie than against Alashkert,” Nisevic told the Times of Malta.

“Personally, I think that Velez Mostar are a bit better than Alashkert. I watched them play in their opening league match last week and they have some quality players in their squad.

“It’s important that we approach the match with the right frame of mind. Tactical discipline will be key to ensure we get the result we want. The main goal is to try and keep the tie open for next week’s second leg in Malta where we believe that with support of our fans we would have a good chance to turn the tie in our favour.”

