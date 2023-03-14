Ħamrun Spartans coach Branko Nisevic hailed his players’ determination to wrap up their title triumph last Saturday when they edged Gżira United 1-0 at the National Stadium on Stadium.

Luke Montebello netted the all-important goal nine minutes of time that handed his team their 19th win this season and take an unassailable 17-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings and secure their ninth championship crown in their history.

It was far from a vintage display from the Spartans who looked tense on the day and survived some anxious moments, particularly in the second half before Montebello came off the bench to sweep the ball past Gżira goalkeeper Darijan Zarkov to send his fans into raptures.

“I am so happy that we have wrapped up the league title today,” Nisevic told the Times of Malta.

