Branko Nisevic went on the offensive as he named four forwards in his starting formation for his UEFA Conference League tie against FK Partizan at the National Stadium.

Ħamrun Spartans are set to host Serbian giants FK Partizan in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Branko Nisevic’s side lost 4-1 in the first leg and while the chances of qualifying seem remote, the Serbian coach has still opted for an offensive side.

Forwards Luke Montebello, Elvis Mashike, Dodo and Moussa Sowe are all in the starting formation. Captain Steve Borg is out of the squad due to a one-match ban while Juan Corbalan is sick, therefore not available for selection.

