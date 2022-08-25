Malta’s last remaining representatives in European competition Ħamrun Spartans face a tough return to play against Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade on Thursday (kick-off: 8PM).

The Spartans suffered a tough 4-1 loss away from home last week in the first leg but coach Branko Nisevic believes the result is misleading. Speaking to a pre-match press conference yesterday, the former Malta assistant coach said the result is “harsher than what we saw on the pitch”.

“I think (the result) is not realistic seeing what was happening on the pitch and I think we deserved a better result. But saying this is for nothing as the result is as is,” he told the Times of Malta.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) what we have to think about is can we score a goal, and then another and can we perform in the same way of last way but scoring this time. Hopefully they don’t score – that would be something ideal.

“If we manage to perform like last game I believe, and we are all optimistic, that we can come out of the match with a positive result – that is priority number one.”

More details here...