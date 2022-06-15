Ħamrun Spartans coach Branko Nisevic said that his team will start as underdogs against Armenian side Alashkert after the draws of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The Spartans will make their first appearance in European football this summer after an absence of 30 years, with their last tie in Europe being their 1992-93 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup two-legged tie against Maribor.

The Spartans, who finished third last season, will play the first leg away from home.

Alashkert, Armenian champions in 2020/2021, played in the Conference League group stages last season where they faced LASK, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and HJK Helsinki.

Nisevic is expecting a difficult tie against the Armenian side.

