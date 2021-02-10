Branko Nisevic has left his post of sporting director at Sliema Wanderers to take over as new coach of Nadur Youngsters, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Nisevic had been handed the role at the Wanderers last December but the Serbian coach has decided to end his tenure at the Premier League club to restart his coaching career in Gozitan football.

Gozitan champions Nadur have struggled for form this season and last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Xewkija Tigers have severely dented their hopes of retaining their title crown this season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta