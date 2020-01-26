Nissan and Uber have signed a deal to support the introduction of 2,000 all-electric Nissan LEAFs for drivers who use the Uber app.

The fleet of 40kWh Nissan LEAFs, which can travel up to 168 miles on a single charge and are manufactured in Sunderland, will be offered to drivers as part of Uber’s Clean Air Plan. Nissan will provide Uber with a dedicated EV education programme, transaction price and marketing plan to drive uptake of the zero emission vehicles. This deal will help to deliver Uber’s vision for every car on the app in the capital – around 45,000 drivers – to be fully electric from 2025.

Launched in January 2019, Uber’s Clean Air Plan aims to tackle air pollution by helping drivers upgrade to an electric vehicle through the introduction of a Clean Air Fee - 15p a mile is added on to all London journeys which will help drivers with the cost of adopting an electric vehicle. In the first year, Uber has raised more than £80m to support drivers transitioning to electric vehicles, with more than £200m expected to be raised over the next few years.

Through the Clean Air Plan, drivers will on average save £4,500, depending on the miles they’ve driven, off the cost of switching to an electric car. Once a driver has adopted a fully electric vehicle, the Clean Air Fee is used to support ongoing vehicle costs.

In the first year of Uber’s Clean Air Plan, 900,000 Uber journeys have taken place in electric vehicles, an increase of more than 350 per cent on the previous year. Over 500 drivers every week are now using zero emission electric vehicles.