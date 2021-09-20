Building on its rich heritage in electric vehicle development, Nissan has achieved a quarter of a million fully electric vehicle sales in Europe – marking a new step in a decade of success for Nissan electric mobility.

As the EV revolution continues to accelerate, Nissan has celebrated the latest milestone in its commitment to advancing electric mobility, with the iconic LEAF achieving 208,000 sales and the highly versatile e-NV200 van securing 42,000 customers in Europe.

Both innovative models have resonated strongly with customers in markets across Europe. The enterprising e-NV200 has also been the model of choice for European businesses.

Since they were introduced in 2010 and 2014 respectively, LEAF and the e-NV200 have blazed a trail in the field of electric mobility – with LEAF as the first mass-market EV, and the e-NV200 establishing itself as a pioneer in electrified mass-market vans.

"Every bright idea starts with a spark. Just as the Nissan LEAF sparked the birth of modern EVs when it was introduced in 2010, today it continues to bring innovative technologies and advanced zero-emission powertrains to drivers around the globe – making the bright idea a mass-market reality," said Leon Dorssers, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Nissan AMIEO.

Emmanuelle Serazin, director corporate sales and LCV Europe said: "The Nissan e-NV200 has taken the electric revolution to the world of LCVs; it has offered the perfect balance of sustainability, practicality, convenience and low ownership costs and we look forward to a new chapter in our electrification strategy with a new electrified van coming soon."

Nissan has expanded and evolved its LEAF and e-NV200 portfolio to meet the needs of personal and commercial customers alike. From the extended range and intelligent technology of the LEAF e+, to the comprehensive efficiency and practicality of the e-NV200, each vehicle has been optimised to deliver on the promise of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility vision for a more connected and sustainable future.

