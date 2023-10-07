Nissan has revealed the first in a number of new concept car reveals that are being shown ahead of this month’s Tokyo Motor Show.

A particularly important event for Japanese carmakers, the Tokyo Motor Show is often used to show off a range of radical concepts. This year’s show will be no different, with Nissan revealing its first show car – the Hyper Urban concept.

Nissan says this model is targeted at ‘urban-based professionals’ and puts a particular focus on environmental sustainability. Equipped with technologies such as vehicle-to-home (V2H), which allows the car’s electricity to be used to power a home and take the pressure off the grid.

It also features a ‘vehicle-to-grid’ (V2G) function, whereby the car can contribute surplus power directly to the grid. This is all courtesy of a charging management system that can ‘autonomously charge vehicles and power buildings’.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com