Nissan has revealed the first in a number of new concept car reveals that are being shown ahead of this month’s Tokyo Motor Show.

A particularly important event for Japanese carmakers, the Tokyo Motor Show is often used to show off a range of radical concepts. This year’s show will be no different, with Nissan revealing its first show car – the Hyper Urban concept.

Nissan says this model is targeted at ‘urban-based professionals’ and puts a particular focus on environmental sustainability. Equipped with technologies such as vehicle-to-home (V2H), which allows the car’s electricity to be used to power a home and take the pressure off the grid.

It also features a ‘vehicle-to-grid’ (V2G) function, whereby the car can contribute surplus power directly to the grid. This is all courtesy of a charging management system that can ‘autonomously charge vehicles and power buildings’.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.