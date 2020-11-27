Nissan is injecting some added appeal into its electric Leaf, adding more equipment as well as a new entry-level specification for the long-range model.

The range now kicks off with a new e+ N-Connecta trim, which uses a 62kWh battery.

This new trim matches the specification offered on the N-Connecta car, but replaces that version’s 40kWh battery for a longer unit capable of returning up to 239 miles (385 kilometres) from a single charge, as well as a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of 6.6 seconds.

James Bird, EV product manager, Nissan Motor, said: “The Nissan Leaf continues to set the standard for advancing the affordability and desirability of zero-emission driving. The latest updates for the introduction of the MY20 Leaf range ensure the model is very competitive against other EVs in the segment, and even more accessible for customers.”