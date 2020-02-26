Nissan has given the range topping Navara pickup truck a refresh to make it more refined and with better technology.

Among the styling changes is a new blue paint job that adds a splash of colour to the existing black, white and grey options while inside there’s blue contrast stitching for the leather upholstery and footwell illumination.

To improve refinement, the load bay now gets a spray-on liner, which Nissan says absorbs shocks and sounds, as well as being more resistant to the elements.

There are also advanced connectivity features for the infotainment system, which gets an improved eight-inch screen with connected services, satellite navigation, and smartphone integration through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

N-Guard models come with a 187bhp and 450Nm twin-turbo diesel engine with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic, with four-wheel drive and low ratio gearing.

Soufiane Elkhomri, light commercial vehicles general manager for Nissan Europe, said: “With its refreshed look, advanced connectivity and dependable off-road talent, the new Nissan Navara N-Guard really allows this pickup to be a workhorse during the weekday and a stylish companion in the evening and on the weekend.

“This all-round versatility and appeal has made the Navara N-Guard a highly popular choice with customers, and we look forward to seeing customers enjoy everything that this renewed version has to offer.”