Nissan has introduced a facelifted version of its popular Micra, bringing a more streamlined specifications list as well as a new, more efficient engine.

The new Micra now benefits from a refined 1.0-litre turbocharged engine which is more fuel-efficient than before and also complies with the latest Euro 6d emissions standards.

Cars in either N-Sport or Tekna grades now benefit from LED headlights as standard, while the latter trim also brings 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Nissan’s Intelligent Around View monitor.

A revised 1.0-litre engine is now available with the Micra.

A suite of assistance systems have been fitted as standard, however, with all cars from Visia grade upwards gaining hill start assist and intelligent ride control. Opt for the additional Safety Pack and features such as high beam assist and intelligent lane intervention are added, as well as traffic sign recognition and intelligent forward emergency braking.

N-Sport cars also get gloss black trim at the front and rear, while the mirror caps are also finished in the same colour. Inside, the N-Sport boasts Alcantara-trimmed seats and a matching dashboard.

The interior of the Micra features a large central infotainment screen.

Tekna-spec cars, meanwhile, get blind sport warning as standard, as well as Bose sound system, which includes speakers built into the driver’s headrest.

Though both cars get an infotainment setup as standard, TomTom navigation is available as an option. However, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come fitted as standard.