Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal set up an FA Cup fourth-round clash away to Manchester City after seeing off third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday.

Mohamed Elneny’s header opened the floodgates at the Kassam Stadium after the Premier League leaders failed to make the breakthrough for over an hour.

Nketiah then sealed the win by taking his tally to four goals in as many games since the World Cup break.

More details on SportsDesk.