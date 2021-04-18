Eddie Nketiah delivered a hammer blow to Fulham’s bid for Premier League survival as the Arsenal striker’s last-gasp goal rescued a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were seconds away from a first ever home defeat against Fulham as they laboured to find a response to Josh Maja’s second half penalty.

But Nketiah pushed Fulham closer to relegation deep into stoppage-time when he tapped in after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

