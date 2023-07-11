There will be no further action on Monday's heated exchanges in the House, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia ruled during Tuesday's parliamentary sitting.

Labour whip Andy Ellul on Monday had asked the Speaker to rule over the behaviour of Opposition MP Karol Aquilina after he slammed a decision by the Speaker not to accept fresh amendments to a motion on the construction site death of Jean-Paul Sofia.

Aquilina had wanted to move amendments to government amendments to the opposition motion, which was debated on Thursday, but Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said they could not be accepted since the government amendments had not been voted upon yet and Aquilina's fresh amendments were a hypothetical situation.

Aquilina had described the decision as “obscene” and accused the Speaker of being “prejudiced” against the opposition.

The heated exchange led to Farrugia suspending the sitting after threatening to evict Aquilina.

Tensions high

Tensions remained high on Tuesday after the ruling, with MPs raising their voices and trading verbal blows.

As Aquilina rose to speak, the Speaker told him to keep his comments short while Labour MPs called on him to 'apologise' across the floor.

Amid further uproar the Speaker told Aquilina that his reasons were in the ruling.

“He just called me ‘rubbish’,” Aquilina said, pointing towards Labour MPs.

“I was talking about someone else,” an unknown MP replied.

Count to ten

As calm was restored and the House was about to start a debate on an agriculture bill, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett told Aquilina: “I think it’s good that we count to ten before speaking.”

The commotion restarted, with Opposition MPs shouting at Bonett as the parliamentary secretary yelled at Aquilina that he should be apologising for his behaviour.

“Please address me, I don’t want any debate,” the Speaker told Bonett.

Parliament was then adjourned early owing to technical difficulties regarding the electrical system.