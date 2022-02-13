Brentford’s Christian Eriksen is feeling “100 percent secure” about his impending return to competitive football just eight months after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham star has not played a match since his brush with death during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland last June.

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), Eriksen was unable to continue his career with Inter Milan due to health regulations in Italy.

The midfielder ultimately made a surprise Premier League return by signing for Brentford on January 31.

The 29-year-old has been training with the London club for several days and Bees boss Thomas Frank said he would feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday.

