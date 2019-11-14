The police have not arrested anyone in connection with hundreds of online comments instigating hate and violence against migrants following a riot at the Ħal Far open centre last month, Times of Malta has learnt.

News reports covering the riot quickly amassed hundreds of comments inciting violence and even threatening migrants with death.

When contacted, a police spokesman said nobody was arrested for posting such comments, as “the police did not receive any reports”.

According to Maltese law, hate speech is a threat or insult directed at a member of a recognised minority group.

It is punishable by up to 18 months in prison, along with hefty fines stretching into thousands of euros.

A year-long campaign steered by SOS Malta, in conjunction with Times of Malta, last year revealed the extent of the problem of hate crime in Malta, especially on social media.

It also emerged that while such platforms were being swamped with such discourse, reporting by victims remains an issue, and while migrants are often the main target of hate crimes, the police insist they were among the least likely to file a report.

Victims of hate crime, however, have contested such a claim. They insisted that despite following all the standard procedures and also filing various police reports at different stations, no action was ever taken.

Some said they filed multiple reports on different incidents in recent months and yet not one of these reports was ever followed up by the police.

Asked about this last month, a few days after the riot, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said the police “cannot do all the work” to tackle hate speech.

Dr Farrugia also said the police evaluate “every report” and then act depending on the outcome of such evaluations.