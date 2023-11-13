Educators have been ordered not to carry out class assessments and to refrain from meeting with parents or submitting attendance sheets, as negotiations with the government over working conditions continue.

The industrial action comes into force on Monday (November 13), ahead of a planned teachers' strike on November 27.

Malta Union of Teachers' chief Marco Bonnici said on Friday the action followed two "insulting" financial packages. However, the government has said it is willing to continue negotiations and has scheduled a reconciliatory meeting for Monday.

At a press conference a few hours following the union's announcement, Education Minister Clifton Grima refused to say how much the government is offering to raise educators’ pay.

The MUT has also declined to provide specifics about what it is demanding.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government's proposed work conditions had pay packages that were "strong, responsible and sustainable".

"We are administering the funds of the country so we have a responsibility towards the whole country. This is the spirit within which negotiations should continue with the educators' union," he warned.

First directives issued

The union has meanwhile issued a first set of directives that apply to supply and regular Kindergarten Educators, Education Officers, Heads of Departments, Teachers, LSEs, Assistant Heads, Heads of Sector, Trainers, MAV Centre Administrators, LSC Coordinators and technicians grades at state and Church schools.

Educators have been instructed to:

Not to submit annual examination papers

Not organise or take part in parents’ days and meetings with parents

Do no work on assessments

Not to submit student attendance in any form

Not use the communication book

Refrain from doing work or communication related to audits/reviews

Refrain from doing work related to international studies

Not participate in subject meetings and meetings organised during curriculum time or non-contact time and IEP meetings

Not participate in school committees

Not to organise or attend seminars/conferences/COPE organised by the central management (Directorates/College/Church Secretariat/IFE/agencies/entities)

Not to act on any external communication received by the central management (Directorates/College/Church Secretariat/IFE/agencies/entities)

Refrain from presenting schemes of work or planning materials

Not communicate externally through VLEs (teams, MySchool etc)

All work not carried out as a result of directives will be done at a later date, the union said.