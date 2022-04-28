A man who allegedly snatched a necklace off an 82-year-old lady on Monday was deemed untrustworthy and remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Tony Zammit, a 43-year-old Qormi resident, was escorted to court after being tracked down as the suspect behind a snatch and run incident in Ħamrun early on Monday afternoon.

CCTV footage retrieved by investigators allegedly showed the suspect approaching his elderly victim at around 1.15pm on Triq Cordina Perez and then running away.

The suspect was on Thursday charged with aggravated theft as well as breaching two sets of bail conditions handed down in 2019 and 2021.

Zammit was also charged with relapsing.

He was arraigned in 2018 over a series of similar incidents and was convicted of theft-related charges, but is currently awaiting final judgment on appeal.

A request for bail was objected to and was subsequently turned down after the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, observed that the accused was not deemed sufficiently trustworthy.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted. Lawyer Daniel Attard was defence counsel.