A 44-year-old man was denied bail on Monday after a court heard how he allegedly pulled out a knife on another man after a minor road collision.

Stephen Galea was arraigned in front of Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace accused of causing his victim to fear violence and threatening him, carrying a sharp and pointed object, dangerous driving, damaging the victim’s car, as well as driving without a license or insurance cover and breaching previous bail conditions.

Prosecuting inspector Roderick Attard told the court that on December 4, police had received a report from the victim that the previous night, a driver in a BMW had collided with his vehicle on the road, and after getting out of his car, acted aggressively and pulled out a knife.

The victim, Attard said, did not know the accused but had taken note of the BMW’s number plate.

Attard said that investigations had traced the number plate to the registered owner of the vehicle, who told them that at the time that he had given the car keys to Galea and that Galea was in possession of them at the time of the incident.

Prior to this, the victim had given police a description of the aggressor that matched Galea’s appearance and after being shown a picture of him, positively identified Galea as his aggressor, Attard, said.

Further inquiries into Galea, the prosecution said, revealed that he had been previously granted bail by another court, which included a conditional curfew that forbade him from leaving his residence between 8pm and 7.30am.

Standing in the dock, Galea told the court that he was currently employed as a delivery driver for a pastizzi shop and plead not guilty to the charges.

Making a case for bail, defence lawyer Dustin Camilleri said that given that Galea does not know the victim there is no fear of intimidation or that he may attempt to tamper with evidence in the interim.

Attard fired back that, apart from the fact that civilian witnesses who were present during the altercation are going to be called to testify, Galea’s trustworthiness to uphold bail conditions was also in serious doubt.

The accused, he said, has a criminal record that cannot be ignored while he has also been accused of breaching previous bail conditions.

The magistrate denied Galea bail on the grounds that civilian witnesses are still to testify and urged the prosecution to ensure that all civilian testimony is heard during the next sitting.