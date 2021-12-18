The traditional baby Jesus processions that take place in various localities can take place "without any barriers" as long as the restrictions in place for events are adhered to, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said.

The minister was reacting to complaints on social media that the traditional procession was being banned while other events were still allowed.

"The baby Jesus processions can take place, as long as the protocols are followed. As long as the numbers are according to the rules, people wear masks and are vaccinated… there is no need for barricades, but the public should obey the rules and avoid too many people gathering," Fearne said.

Tarxien parish priest Chris Ellul complained on Facebook about the double standards the Church faced when trying to organise religious activities. While processions had to have barriers, other events did not, he claimed.

The priest also published an e-mail from the Malta Tourism Authority saying that barriers would be needed for the event to be allowed.

Fearne also dismissed claims that spontaneous Christmas performances were taking place in Valletta, insisting with Times of Malta these continued to not be allowed.

He also urged those attending the religious procession to avoid crowding and watch on from "windows or balconies" to protect others.

The traditional baby Jesus procession first started being held a century ago by St Ġorġ Preca, founder of the Catholic catechism society MUSEUM. It is held annually in the streets of Malta on Christmas Eve.