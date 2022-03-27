Gareth Southgate insists there would be no benefit from England boycotting the World Cup amid concerns about Qatar’s human rights record.
Southgate’s side head to Qatar for the World Cup in November, but the tournament is already a political minefield after criticism of the host nation.
Qatar has been under scrutiny over laws and conditions for migrant workers helping to build infrastructure for the tournament.
