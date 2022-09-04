Some children show early talent in music, or mathematics, or sport.

Hazel Magri is turning out to be a gifted fundraiser at just six years of age.

When she sent out her birthday party invitations to her friends, it wasn’t presents she was expecting. Instead, she asked them to make a donation to the Puttinu Cares Foundation “to help sick children”.

So this week, Hazel delivered a large box containing €921.50 to the Rainbow Ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

There is often a personal reason for getting involved in philanthropy. Hazel is no exception: the Rainbow Ward is where her baby brother, Juan, spent the last days of his life after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. He died last October 6.

We are sharing this so that other children will follow in her footsteps and help Puttinu - Antoine and Solange Magri

“Hazel knows that Puttinu needs money more then she needs her toys,” said her parents Solange and Antoine, who were proud of the kind gesture made by their daughter as she turned six on August 27.

Her brother was born on August 4, 2021. A few weeks later, doctors performing a routine scan noticed that his head was larger than it should be.

The discovery turned out to be devastating: Juan had a tumour and the diagnosis was terminal.

“The last few weeks were spent in the Rainbow Ward. We knew he would die at any point so we thought we might as well live there,” the parents had told Times of Malta last March.

Solange and Antoine Magri with Hazel and baby Juan who died shortly after. Photo: iCreatemotion Photograph

Along with relatives and friends, the couple from Manikata were supported by the Puttinu Cares Foundation, which gave them access to a kitchen, a washing machine and films at hospital to keep their minds occupied while they waited for the inevitable.

But most importantly, Puttinu provided them with several experts to guide and support both them and Hazel.

The little girl would go to school in the morning and afterwards join the family in hospital, doing her homework and playing with the staff on the ward.

Since the baby died, the family have been doing all they can to support Puttinu Cares.

“Puttinu helped us so much in our worst moments that now we want to give something back,” they said. And their attitude is rubbing off on little Hazel who loved the idea of collecting money for Puttinu on her birthday.

“She was very happy when she went with the collection box to the Rainbow Ward and they gave her a certificate and some sweets as a ‘thank you’,” her mother said.

Her husband added: “We are sharing this so that other children will follow in her footsteps and help Puttinu.”

Support from Puttinu Cares Foundation

The Puttinu Cares Foundation offers support to people undergoing cancer treatment and their families. Among the support offered, it provides free lodging to those who need to travel to the UK for treatment.

The 60 to 90 patients who do so every month stay free at one of the 20 apartments Puttinu Cares owns in Sutton.

With the number of parents travelling on the increase, Puttinu aims to raise more funds to be able to buy a new building in central London and have 21 more apartments for the same purpose.

Anyone who wishes to donate can visit: https://puttinucares.org/ your-donation/