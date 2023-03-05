A popular children’s arts and performance festival has slapped back at criticism of one of their upcoming performances on gender fluidity after a PN MP said “worried parents” had raised concerns about it.

Shadow Culture Minister Julie Zahra flagged parents’ concerns on a social media post, after she said several worried parents approached her about ŻiguŻajg’s performance and workshop.

On the Żigużjg website, 'Gender Boss’ is described as a “multidisciplinary performance aimed at teaching youngsters about gender fluidity” and that “gender is playful and malleable, not chosen for you but by you”.

The performance is for eight to 10-year-olds and is being held between March 16 and 19, with two performances for schools and another three for the public. It is produced by Martina Buhagiar and features Martina Georgina and Romeo Roxmann Gatt.

Gender-fluid is when a person does not identify solely as a male or female, and their gender changes over time.

Zahra admitted that she did not have a copy of the screenplay and was only voicing parents' concerns.

Were sociologists, anthropologists, sexologists, psychologists and other experts consulted for advice, she asked, adding that such a performance can have an opposite affect to that intended on young children.

After her comments sparked a debate among LGBTIQ+ activists, political candidates and individuals from the artistic community, she clarified that she was in favour of freedom of expression, creativity, art, gender and personal freedoms and had only asked questions because of concerns raised.

'No way meant to act as a brainwashing tool'

Responding to the backlash, ŻiguŻajg insisted that "Gender Boss" is in no way meant to act as "a brainwashing tool" or "an act of prejudice".

"On the contrary, it's being devised by accomplished artists, with who we have worked on these topics in the past, with assistance from experts in the field, to promote acceptance and understanding of diversity through arts and creativity," it said.

The Malta Gay Rights Movement (MGRM) said they wished Zahra was "more aware of the struggles trans and gender non-conforming persons have faced since they were children" and how such performances would have benefitted them.

"Exploring gender through the arts provides a safe space for children to talk about such issues. We should be giving space to trans and non-binary artists to have these conversations, after all, that is what art is about; questioning and exploring the world around us, celebrating diversity."

MGRM said they agree with protecting minors, yet believe that withdrawing rights and "making statements that are not researched will have the opposite affect."

'Julie, do better'

Members of ADPD and Volt called out Zahra for her comments.

"Honestly, Julie, do better," Alexia DeBono, Volt co-president said.

"Art is meant to challenge and open people's minds and for children of gender non-conforming, non-binary and trans identities, this just shows that they are, ultimately, not welcome to be who they want to be."

ADPD deputy leader Sandra Gauci and non-binary LGBT+ activist, Mina Jack Tolu - both candidates for the upcoming European elections - called out the PN MP.

"While Zahra's comments might seem harmless on the surface, when we read between the lines we can note a number of red herrings that mimic the anti-gender playbook being used across the world," Gauci said.

"As a cis woman, I am the boss of my own gender, and I know my colleague Mina Jack Tolu is a boss of theirs too, so I asked them for a comment," she said.

Tolu said "it wouldn't be long for the anti-gender message to rear their heads in the PN".

"If I had watched a show with this premise when I was younger I would have known that there is nothing wrong with being gender non-conforming, non-binary, trans, or queer."

Even Arts Minister Owen Bonnici had his say, posting on Twitter that everyone should enjoy equal rights irrespective of gender identity, skin colour, whom they love and what they believe in.

"Culture is a splendid opportunity to provide a safe environment with the full freedom to express oneself. We owe it to today's and upcoming generations."

'Children know who they are deep down'

Allied Rainbow Communities community manager Clayton Mercieca also shared a few thoughts.

"Attending a play about fairies who feel they don't fit in won't make your children feel confused about their gender but might actually allow them to understand better who they are as a holistic person," he said.

"You're only protecting your phobias, not your children."

Toni Attard said talking about gender to children through the arts is providing them with a safe space.

"Attempting to silence artists, especially trans and non-binary artists who facilitate that space reflects the same fear you live by and try to impose on others."

Attard is the artistic director of Europride 2023, which takes place in September.