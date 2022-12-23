There will be no bus service between noon and 3pm on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

On both days, bus routes will operate the Sunday schedule with service being suspended for three hours to allow employees some festive rest with their loved ones.

Buses will depart from Valletta and other localities between 11am and 11.30am and will then resume between 3pm and 4pm.

The last bus trips on both days will be between 8pm and 8.30pm, depending on the length of the trip.

Bus Route 13A will be extended till 11pm and the night service N13 route will operate as usual.

The other night routes will not be in operation. Special services will operate on New Year’s Eve.

Malta Public Transport ticket booths and the call centre will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Malta Public Transport would like to take the opportunity to wish its customers a happy festive period and a prosperous New Year.

Malta Public Transport said on Friday it will be operating a reduced schedule during the Christmas period spanning between December 26 and January 8.