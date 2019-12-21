Labour leadership contender Robert Abela said on Saturday there would not be any immediate changes to the current cabinet if he becomes prime minister in January, insisting the country needed stability right now.

Fielding questions from journalists following a press conference as part of his campaign, Dr Abela said while he would be taking decisions on the matter "at the opportune time".

"My priority from January 12 will not be an immediate reshuffle but to bring back stability to the country. I believe that an immediate reshuffle - and I'm not saying there will not be one because there has to be - but not immediately.

"Otherwise, we could have a situation where we have even more instability," Dr Abela said.

The leadership hopeful also had words of praise for his rival in the race, Health Minister Chris Fearne, saying he believed he could deliver the changes he [Dr Abela] had in mind.

Dr Abela answered questions after addressing a press conference in which he went over the details of his pledge to provide all pensioners with free medicine.

This promise, he said, would cost around €40 million but he was confident it could be implemented.

"This is a simple yet ambitious proposal. I will take steps to ensure this is implemented. We have a very stropng cabinet and with Mr Fearne as Health Minister I am sure we can deliver this," Dr Abela said.

Elected to parliament in 2017, Dr Abela is the son of former President George Abela, who had also contested the Labour leadership, losing out to outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. His wife Lydia, is the Labour Party's executive secretary.

The Labour Party will elect a new leader to replace Dr Muscat on January 12.

Following Dr Muscat's announcement he would be stepping down, Dr Abela said he was not ready to make “diabolical pacts” that would have seen him not contest the race in order to ensure Mr Fearne becomes the party's leader and him and Transport Minister Ian Borg serving as deputy leaders.