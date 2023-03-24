No cases of botulism have been detected in Malta thus far, the Superintendence of Public Health said on Friday but warned people have received a botulinum neurotoxin injection in Turkey recently to seek medical advice.

In a press release the SPH said that as of March 23, 2023, 30 cases of botulism were reported in a number of European countries, which were traced back to patients who underwent a medical procedure to treat obesity between February 3 and 25 in Turkey.

The number rose to 53 cases recorded between February 28 and March 8 among patients who underwent the same procedure in two private hospitals in Istanbul and Izmir.

Currently, the SPH said there are 65 known cases that have been linked to a single clinic in Istanbul, with no fatalities reported so far.

The Superintendence said it strongly encourages anyone who travelled to Turkey for an intragastric injection of botulinum neurotoxin, better known as botox, between February 3 and March 1 to seek medical advice, particularly if they are experiencing symptoms like weakness and difficulty breathing or swallowing.

Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum that attack's the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death.

Intoxication may occur as a result of the administration of botox for therapeutic or cosmetic reasons.

"While it is considered rare, individuals receiving botox injections for cosmetic purposes (ex. facial wrinkle lines) or therapeutic treatments (ex. management of muscle spasticity), may develop botulism if they are injected with an excessive dose," the SPH said.

"The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) strongly encourages EU/EEA citizens to avoid intragastric treatments with botox for obesity in Turkey, as this is currently associated with a significant risk of developing botulism."