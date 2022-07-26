There has been no change in circumstances since Yorgen Fenech’s previous request for bail to merit his latest bid being upheld, a court has said, pointing out that investigators were still questioning certain persons in relation to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

This pronouncement followed rather lengthy submissions during a hearing on Friday when Fenech’s lawyers highlighted the fact that the businessman had already spent 32 months in preventive custody, a period equivalent to a “four-year effective jail term”.

The businessman, currently awaiting trial for his alleged complicity in the journalist’s assassination, has filed various applications for bail, all of which have been so far turned down by the courts.

On Friday, his lawyers questioned the fairness of this situation, pointing out that Fenech had a clean criminal record, had adhered to all conditions when granted police bail prior to his arraignment in November 2019 and had no intention of tampering with evidence.

Fenech’s interest was “for just investigations to reveal the truth”, lawyer Charles Mercieca argued on Friday.

However, the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, concluded on Monday that there was no change in circumstances over the few weeks since Fenech’s previous bail request, as to convince the court to change its mind.

The fears envisaged at law still existed and no guarantee could yet “neutralise” such fears.

A number of parallel inquiries were still pending because that was dictated by the course of justice and criminal investigations were still ongoing, observed the court.

In fact, the Attorney General had informed the court that police were still questioning certain persons in connection with the journalist’s murder.

Therefore, Fenech’s request could not be upheld.