Mauricio Pochettino says he has the support of the Paris Saint-Germain players and he will not change course despite criticism of the style of play of the Qatar-backed French club.

The 49-year-old Argentinian was in attacking mode at his press conference on the eve of PSG's final Champions League group game with Club Brugge.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss defended his record since he took over earlier this year, after Thomas Tuchel was fired, saying PSG are 11 points clear in Ligue 1 and through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

"Thank you very much, I am well, calm and feel I have the support of my players," he said.

Pochettino has come under fire for his side lacking the elan his Spurs team did, this despite having superstars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at his disposal.

