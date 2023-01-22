Passengers on two Air Malta flights from London Heathrow to Malta on Sunday and Monday have been asked to carry their checked baggage as hand luggage because of a system failure at the airport.

In a notice on its website, Air Malta said that “due to a baggage system failure at London Heathrow Terminal 4, checked-in baggage cannot be facilitated on your flight KM103/22JAN and KM101/23JAN”.

The airline asked passengers ”to pack your belongings in small hand luggage sized bags instead” which can be taken through airport security and loaded onto the aircraft.

As per airport security regulations, it said, liquids over 100ml will not be allowed through security.

Air Malta said it will not charge for multiple hand luggage in this situation, as long as the combined weight remains within the ticket terms and conditions.