As Europe experiences a sudden onset of severe hepatitis cases in young children, this has not been the case in Malta so far.

The unknown, severe strain of hepatitis has been identified in nearly 170 children across 11 countries in recent weeks, with at least one child dying of the mysterious disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver and is generally rare in healthy children. Before children are diagnosed with the disease, they would experience symptoms including jaundice, diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Replying to Times of Malta, a health spokesperson said the situation is being closely monitored.

“No cases of acute hepatitis among children were registered in recent weeks in Malta,” he said.

The first five cases were flagged in Scotland on March 31. Since then, the United Kingdom has reported 114 cases.

Spain has reported 13 cases, Israel 12 and the United States nine. Small numbers have been recorded in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France, Romania and Belgium.

Children aged from one month to 16 years have been affected with most being younger than 10, many under five. The large majority of patients were previously healthy.

Reports state that any link to COVID-19 vaccines has been ruled out since most of the children were not old enough to be jabbed.

The leading hypothesis is that the cases could be linked to a strain of adenovirus.

Adenoviruses are common viruses that can cause sicknesses such as colds, bronchitis, and diarrhoea, but most do not lead to severe illness.