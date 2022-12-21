Eddie Jones said on Wednesday he had no complaints about the way he was sacked as England coach, just nine months before the start of the Rugby World Cup.

The 62-year-old Australian, who had been in charge since 2015, was axed after a poor 2022 which saw England win just five of their 12 matches.

“I could feel the change in the wind,” he told the BBC.

“We never complain when they appoint us and so we can’t complain when they decide to unappoint us.

“I understand the decision. I don’t have an issue with it.”

Jones took England to the final of the 2019 World Cup, where they lost to South Africa, and always targeted success in France next year.

