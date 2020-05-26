The Union of Professional Educators, which forms part of the UĦM, has expressed concerns about plans to reopen Skolasajf (summer school) saying protocols had not been discussed with it.

"The nature of Skolasajf is not conducive to the maintenance of the regulations on social distancing, yet no clarification has been put forward as to how this obstacle should be overcome. Those expected to work within the structures have not been informed of any new expectations, regulations or measures. Nothing has been announced regarding the provision and use of protective gear and facilities, nor has any light been shed on class sizes or additional procedures and measures that will need to be in place from day one," the union said.

"How will our educators be expected to work? How will their roles differ from the original job description? How will feeding and cleaning duties be conducted? How will our LSEs be able to maintain a safe distance in full accordance with the recommendations on social distancing?" it added.

It warned that unless protocols were satisfactory, it would instruct its members not to attend Skolasajf so as to safeguard their own wellbeing as well as that of their families at home.

Times of Malta reported on May 12 that Skolasajf applications this year have gone down by half to around 5,500.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday said the reopening of Skolasajf will be among the batch of Covid-19 measures to be announced shortly.

On Monday, the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, said at her Covid-19 briefing that mitigation measures for the reopening of Skolasajf and childcare centres are still being discussed.