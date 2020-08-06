Borussia Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke says the Bundesliga runners-up have had “no contact” with Manchester United over England winger Jadon Sancho.

According to UK media reports, Man Utd want to sign the 20-year-old who scored 17 goals and created the same number of assists last season as Dortmund finished second behind champions Bayern Munich.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta