Statements made by Jason Azzopardi about Yorgen Fenech, during a live radio show, were not deemed “condemnable” by a court which, however, urged “greater caution” during such public discussions.

Lawyers for the businessman, who is accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, had claimed that Fenech suffered “irreparable damage” on account of statements made by Nationalist MP Azzopardi when participating in a Saturday morning live talk show on 103 Malta’s Heart.

Replying to a question by the host, Azzopardi had stated, without hesitation, that “yes”, Fenech “was guilty,” subsequently qualifying his answer saying that Fenech “stands accused of masterminding” the journalist’s murder.

The recordings of that radio interview, later also aired on social media, left little doubt as to Azzopardi’s statements, said Magistrate Rachel Montebello. She observed that besides being an MP, Azzopardi was also a Caruana Galizia family lawyer.

As parte civile lawyer, he was duty-bound to act in the interest of his clients as well as according to law and ethical norms.

It was to be expected that as a lawyer, Azzopardi shared the same view as the victim’s family about the accused’s guilt and defended their interests in the relative proceedings in court, meaning that his role was not “impartial”.

Consequently, Azzopardi’s statements, even though uttered outside court, could not be deemed as “condemnable or to be censured”.

Fenech’s lawyers had argued that in terms of the law on the presumption of innocence until a person was proven guilty, “public statements made by public authorities… shall not refer to that person as being guilty”.

However, the court observed that a public authority referred to a person appointed in terms of law to fulfil a role or function in government service, public administration or some other public duty, having official executive powers.

The law limited statements of this kind to public authorities, making official declarations which could have a bearing on proceedings before an independent and impartial court.

While stating that Azzopardi did not hold such public authority, the court observed that he ought to have applied “greater caution in his choice of words” when expressing his opinion.

Similarly, such caution was advisable in public debates on matters of public interest especially since nowadays their content was made accessible on social media “for an indefinite time,” the court urged.

Finally, Magistrate Montebello observed that it was “never wise” to stage public discussions specifically about crimes that were still subject to court proceedings, where references to the accused and his alleged role in the offence are “inevitable”.